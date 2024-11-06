Analysts Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT at $35.71

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

DAWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

DAWN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,785,490. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,606,947.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,785,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,248 shares of company stock worth $697,082 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

