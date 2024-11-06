Insulet (PODD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Insulet has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Insulet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $241.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insulet has a 12 month low of $151.56 and a 12 month high of $243.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
