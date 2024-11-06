Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Venus Concept has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 94,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $50,113.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

