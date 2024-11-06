CyberArk Software (CYBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $280.19 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $174.04 and a 52-week high of $308.63. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -875.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.31.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

