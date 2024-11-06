Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.3 %

PAA stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 115.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

