Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.3 %
PAA stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.61.
Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 115.45%.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.
