AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 3.3 %
AMN stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.22.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.
