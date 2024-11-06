MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

