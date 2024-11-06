Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BBU stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

