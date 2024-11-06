Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of C$1.39 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.