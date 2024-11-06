Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Price Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sirius XM traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 3,756,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,457,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 869,800 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $20,483,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 106,024,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 113.5% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2,683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.72%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.