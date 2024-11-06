Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 7271272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Visa Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,197,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 46.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 336,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,621 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 27.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 1,604,223 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Marqeta by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,007,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 219,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -170.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.