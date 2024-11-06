Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 1113712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Vimeo by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,731,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after buying an additional 8,735,044 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 987,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 808,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vimeo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.