Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEOGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 1113712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMEO

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Vimeo by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,731,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after buying an additional 8,735,044 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 987,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 808,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vimeo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

