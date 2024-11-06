Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zymeworks traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 146127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
