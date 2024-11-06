Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 1.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as low as $805.00 and last traded at $809.43. Approximately 1,199,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,047,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $818.93.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $905.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $867.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

