What is William Blair’s Forecast for WTW FY2024 Earnings?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.51. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WTW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $307.92 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $234.00 and a 1 year high of $308.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

