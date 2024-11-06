StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV opened at $62.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 6,220.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 54.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

