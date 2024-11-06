VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.10. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,477.61. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

