Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $199.00 to $207.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chart Industries traded as high as $138.38 and last traded at $137.73. Approximately 208,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 622,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,640. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average is $136.85.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

