FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Gentherm Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of THRM opened at $44.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 260,233 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Gentherm by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $220,980.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,313.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

