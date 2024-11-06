Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 4063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $343,783.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

