Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Monday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.50. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Energy Fuels traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.37. 1,492,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,070,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UUUU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 392,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 94.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 207,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 101,033 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,095,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 124,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.