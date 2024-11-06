Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Monday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.50. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Energy Fuels traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.37. 1,492,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,070,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.60.
Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
