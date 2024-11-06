Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. TD Cowen currently has a sell rating on the stock. Navient traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 40880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Navient by 178.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Navient by 265.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,469 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Navient by 102,163.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 85,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 85,817 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is 92.75%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

