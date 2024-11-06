MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 0.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $275.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $231.55 and last traded at $230.87. Approximately 4,355,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,573,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.71.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MSTR

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.96 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.