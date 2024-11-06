EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
EVI Industries Price Performance
EVI opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $259.82 million, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter.
EVI Industries Company Profile
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
