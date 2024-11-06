EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVIGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

EVI Industries Price Performance

EVI opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $259.82 million, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

