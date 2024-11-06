LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Shares of LYB opened at $85.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $83.36 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

