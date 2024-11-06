Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 2,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,626,000. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 744,419 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,099,000. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $14,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

