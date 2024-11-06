Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Insider Jonathan Karl Bridges Sells 150,000 Shares

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Karl Bridges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £37,500 ($48,815.41).

Shares of LON VEL opened at GBX 23.13 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.37 million, a PE ratio of -289.16 and a beta of 1.53. Velocity Composites plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48 ($0.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Velocity Composites from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

