What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:WEL Q3 Earnings?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$243.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.63 million.
