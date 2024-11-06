What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:WEL Q3 Earnings?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$243.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.63 million.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.