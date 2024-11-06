What is B. Riley’s Forecast for NNN REIT Q3 Earnings?

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for NNN REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NNN REIT’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NNN REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NNN. BNP Paribas lowered NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on NNN REIT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Colliers Securities cut shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

NNN REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

NNN stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 315,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 50,213 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in NNN REIT by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 188,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 28,476 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NNN REIT by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 95.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 40.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Articles

