Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,559 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,951,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $601,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,137 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,847,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $411,052,000 after acquiring an additional 223,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 492,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nomura lowered shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

