Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Steven M. Sear Sells 10,279 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $603,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,112.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,528,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 208,436 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after buying an additional 1,219,074 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,826,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,433,000 after buying an additional 265,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

