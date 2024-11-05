Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $636,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $30,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.8% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $112.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

