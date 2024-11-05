Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 8,192 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 762.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

