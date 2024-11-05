Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $75.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EL. Raymond James downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

Shares of EL stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 118.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,094.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 134,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $306,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

