JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $232,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $142.79 and a 12 month high of $226.75. The stock has a market cap of $618.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.