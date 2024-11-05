Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 99 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 163,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $418.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $338.77 and a 12-month high of $433.20.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

