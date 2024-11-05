First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 708 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Roblox by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,283.93% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 989,341 shares of company stock valued at $44,391,412 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.