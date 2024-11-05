Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56,551 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 184,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGIT opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

