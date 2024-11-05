Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 224 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 423.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,954. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

