State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,062.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,762.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $307,617 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE DAY opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. Dayforce Inc has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dayforce

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.