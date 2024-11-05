Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.
Dayforce Stock Up 0.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce
In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,062.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $307,617. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dayforce
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAY. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth $287,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $1,281,000.
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
