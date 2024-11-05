Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,425,199.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $244,590.00.
Cloudflare Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NET stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.72.
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.