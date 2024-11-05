Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,436. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.