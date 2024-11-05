Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $878,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $507.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. TD Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.56.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

