Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.12.

APD stock opened at $306.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

