Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Stock Position Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OBDE. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth $23,546,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 323.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,000,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 1,528,078 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth $12,243,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the second quarter worth $8,649,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 277.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 378,136 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital Co. III

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blue Owl Capital Co. III news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

OBDE opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.08 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 54.40%. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

