The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

