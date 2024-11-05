Positron (POSC) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Positron to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Positron has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron’s competitors have a beta of 16.35, indicating that their average stock price is 1,535% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -300.00% N/A -89.57% Positron Competitors -299.08% -83.96% -27.59%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 -$1.64 million -12.13 Positron Competitors $991.32 million $83.13 million 9.81

This table compares Positron and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Positron’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Positron. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Positron and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Positron Competitors 287 826 2137 109 2.62

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2,855.87%. Given Positron’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Positron has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Positron competitors beat Positron on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

