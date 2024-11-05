Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,826,000 after buying an additional 426,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,664,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,667,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,486,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,884,000 after buying an additional 245,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

