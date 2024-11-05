Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.1 %

Hexcel stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.54.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

